A Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet member has returned to her role after recovering from a serious sudden illness while an adviser has stepped down.

The council said today (Tuesday 14 January): “A small number of changes have been confirmed to cabinet and cabinet adviser roles at the council.

“Councillor Birgit Miller, who last year temporarily stepped away from her duties as a councillor while recovering from a serious sudden illness, has returned to her role as cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism.

“As a result, Councillor Mitchie Alexander, who had been covering that role, will now focus solely on her role as cabinet adviser for community engagement, food insecurity and allotments.

“Councillor Ty Goddard has stepped down from the role of cabinet adviser for regional partnerships and economic growth.

“Among his successes in the post, Councillor Goddard played a key role in the development of an ambitious three-year economic plan for the city, with the goal of helping grow the local economy, attract additional investment to the area and build greater wealth for our communities.

“He will continue to represent Moulsecoomb and Bevendean as a ward councillor.

“Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, will now sit on the recently created growth board.”

The Labour leader of the council, Councillor Bella Sankey, said: “It is brilliant to welcome Councillor Miller back to her role and I very much look forward to working together again over the coming months as this administration looks to deliver on local priorities.

“Councillor Alexander did a superb job covering this role and we are all grateful for her support while Councillor Miller was recovering.

“Councillor Goddard has played a leading role, developing a new economic strategy for the city and has achieved a great many successes.

“He will continue to be a fantastic ward councillor, passionate advocate for residents and businesses in Moulsecoomb and Bevendean and a positive influence on this council and our communities.”

Councillor Goddard said: “I have really enjoyed my work across the council, working with large organisations and superb neighbourhood businesses, universities, the Albion and some fantastic voluntary and community groups.

“It has been a pleasure too to work with our economic development team.

“Our city needs to continue to be a positive and welcoming place to grow a business and we’ll need to make devolution work for us all. Access to skills, jobs and growth don’t just happen – they are vital for all our communities.

“I will continue to chair the East Brighton Trust, which is so close to my heart, and represent the council on supporting the development of the much-loved Open Market.”