A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A270 Old Shoreham Road yesterday (Monday 13 January).

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Portslade on Monday afternoon (13 January).

“Emergency services were called to Foredown Drive, at the junction with Old Shoreham Road, at around 1.20pm to reports of a collision between a Fiat Punto and a Ford Transit van.

“A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A section of the Old Shoreham Road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 517 of 13/01.”