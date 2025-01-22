Brighton and Hove Albion have recalled one goalkeeper, Carl Rushworth, with another preparing to undergo surgery although the club has not shared any details of the operation.

It was also unclear when Jason Steele, 34, would have his operation and how long he would spend on the sidelines.

Steele joined Albion almost seven years ago and has mainly been an understudy, predominantly playing cup matches.

He made his Premier League debut in 2021, after more than three years with Brighton, when Robert Sanchez was suspended for a match against Aston Villa. The hosts won 2-0 at Villa Park.

His second was in a 4-0 win over West Ham United in March 2023 at the Amex.

And he was preferred over Sanchez for the rest of the season as Albion finished sixth and qualified for Europe.

When Bart Verbruggen joined that summer, Steele gradually slipped back into his back up role.

Today (Wednesday 22 January), Albion said: “Carl Rushworth has been recalled from his loan spell at Hull City.

“The former England under-21 goalkeeper will return to the men’s first team squad and is not expected to go back out on loan this month.”

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “We have recalled Carl, with Jason Steele due to undergo surgery on a problem which will sideline him for a period.

“Alongside Killian Cahill, Carl will provide goalkeeping competition for Bart Verbruggen for the period ahead.”

The club added: “Rushworth, 23, had a frustrating time with injuries at Hull but is fully recovered and recently returned to first-team action in the Championship, playing the last three matches.”