The Charity Commission has found a Brighton mosque to be “poorly managed” and disqualified a trustee during an inquiry linked to another former trustee’s conviction for encouraging terrorism.

The regulator started to investigate the affairs of the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre, locally known as the Dyke Road Mosque, in August 2022.

The investigation started in response to concerns about the failure to resolve a dispute between those claiming to be responsible for the mosque which was found to have damaged the charity’s management.

Part of the row revolved around former trustee Abubaker Deghayes. He was convicted of encouraging violent jihad in a speech at the mosque to about 50 people including children on Sunday 1 November 2020.

At least one trustee was among those present at the speech after evening prayers, the Charity Commission said.

But the trustee did not intervene nor attempt to minimise the effect of the content of Deghayes’s actions.

Deghayes, of Saldean, was jailed for four years at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, in April 2022.

In inquiry findings published today (Wednesday 22 January), it concluded the charity was “poorly managed” and there was “misconduct and/or mismanagement in the administration of it”.

The regulator said: “The Commission’s intervention and the appointment of the interim manager were necessary to restore proper governance and administration to the charity.

“A new board of trustees has been appointed to run the charity which the interim manager identified after a full and thorough recruitment exercise.”

The interim manager took control of the charity’s finances, including cash donations of more than £17,000.

The inquiry also disqualified former trustee Karim Aboutayab on Wednesday 10 July last year, for four years and six months. It found that he had a “greater culpability” for the mismanagement found in the charity’s affairs.

This included using an “inflammatory” tone towards others, which contributed to the dispute’s escalation, and failing to file the charity’s annual accounts on time.

The Charity Commission first assessed concerns at the charity after Deghayes was charged with encouraging terrorism in July 2021.

It later issued an official warning after deciding that those who were trustees at the time, in May 2022, had known or should have known about the risk posed by Deghayes.

The Charity Commission’s head of inspections Joshua Farbridge said: “Abusing a charity to encourage terrorism is a grave breach of public trust and we expect all trustees to take steps to ensure their charities cannot become safe havens for terrorist or extremist views.

“While the earlier criminal conviction was outside the scope of our inquiry, what occurred at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre demonstrates how serious disputes within a charity can not only severely impact its running and reputation, but leave a charity unprotected from the risk of exploitation by those with malign intentions.”

The Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre has been contacted for comment.