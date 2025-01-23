Sussex University has conferred an honorary degree on the former Green MP for Brighton Pavilion.

Caroline Lucas became Britain’s first Green MP in 2010, having previously served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the South East England constituency.

The 64-year-old former Green Party leader becomes an honorary doctor of laws, having previously earned a doctorate in English literature at Exeter University more than 30 years ago.

She said: “It is a real privilege to be awarded this honorary degree – my first – by the University of Sussex.

“After many years of serving the people of Brighton, it is really heartwarming to have my work recognised in this way.”

She was honoured at the Brighton Centre yesterday (Wednesday 22 January) on the first of three days of celebrations at the university’s annual winter graduation ceremony.

After she was presented with a certificate by Sussex University chancellor Sanjeev Bhaskar – the actor, comedian and television presenter – she addressed her fellow graduates.

More than 2,000 students from 143 countries are graduating over the three days and are being joined by 3,500 guests over the three days.

Sussex University vice-chancellor Sasha Roseneil said: “Our city and region are home to a diverse community of influential and impactful individuals, and this winter, the University of Sussex will be celebrating some of their achievements at our graduation ceremonies.

Professor Roseneil added: “Caroline Lucas is a hugely respected politician who is particularly revered by, and important to, the city of Brighton and Hove.

“Caroline has long advocated for human rights and for our natural environment, speaking up about war and conflict and the threats posed by climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Caroline’s commitment to making a real difference to the lives of both the people of Brighton and of the whole world has inspired generations of Sussex students and we are delighted to be awarding her an honorary degree.”

Her award comes after Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove, received an honorary degree from Sussex in 2018, having previously earned a doctorate in community development there.

The university said: “Caroline Lucas was the UK’s first and only Green MP, representing the Brighton Pavilion constituency, holding the seat for 14 years before stepping down in 2024.

“Lucas was also elected as a Member of the European Parliament in 1999, representing South East England.

“During this time, she was leader of her party, served as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Climate Change and Limits to Growth, helped to push the climate emergency into the mainstream and supported calls for human rights campaigns.

“Lucas has supported many organisations in Brighton and Hove including RISE, which supports those affected by domestic abuse and violence, and the Brighton Women’s Centre. She is also an ambassador for the Women’s Environmental Network and Breast Cancer Now.

“Last year, Caroline wrote Another England – How to Reclaim Our National Story, where she delves deep into England’s history to look at what a greener, fairer English identity could look like in future.

“Stepping down from her role at last July’s general election, Lucas continues to have an interest in climate and nature issues while also training to be an end-of-life doula (a non-medical assistant during a person’s dying stages).”

Today (Thursday 23 January), the university is due to confer two more honorary degrees – on an award-winning songwriter and a leading economist.

Tony Macaulay is to become an honorary doctor of music, having studied engineering in Brighton before penning hits for the likes of Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Annie Lennox and Sonny and Cher.

His songs include Build Me Up Buttercup, Love Grows Where My Rosemary Goes and Don’t Give Up On Us, Baby.

He has also had successes writing for West End musicals and was twice awarded Songwriter of the Year by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

The final honorary degree, a doctor of laws, is being awarded to L Alan Winters, emeritus professor of economics at Sussex and a leading specialist on international trade.

The university said: “Winters was the founding director of the university’s UK Trade Policy Observatory (UKTPO), a highly influential research centre which provided government with vital analysis of trade policy following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

“UKTPO’s expert insight has been highly valued by policymakers, media and the wider public. After 26 years at Sussex, Winters retired in 2024.”