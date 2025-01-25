Brighton and Hove Albion take on lowly Everton at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 25 January), hoping that David Moyes’s new manager bounce won’t continue for the Toffees.

For Albion, Danny Welbeck returns up front alongside Joao Pedro.

Jack Hinshelwood also returns to the squad on the bench.

Lewis Dunk skippers the side. Tariq Lamptey and Brajan Gruda have been named among the starters.

Diego Gomez and Carl Rushworth are among the subs.

Albion beat Everton 3-0 in the corresponding fixture on the opening day.