The former Green MP for Brighton Pavilion has become a trustee of a Sussex environmental charity.

Caroline Lucas has joined the Cuckmere Haven SOS Trust which aims “to protect Cuckmere Haven, West Beach and cliffs for the next generation”.

The charity said that the former Green Party “has a wealth of experience in public policy and sustainability and will bring new energy and a fresh perspective”.

It added: “She continues to write and campaign on environmental issues.

“Cuckmere Haven SOS is currently being advised by Whaleback Ltd ahead of submitting a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority to repair and strengthen the sea defences at Cuckmere Haven, which is urgently needed to preserve the area’s cultural heritage.

“The application is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2025.

Caroline Lucas said: “I’m delighted to take up this appointment. Cuckmere Haven is such a special place and its heritage is both cultural and environmental – it’s vital that both are protected.

“I look forward to doing all I can to help to achieve that.”

The charity said: “We are determined to protect Cuckmere Haven, West Beach and cliffs for the next generation.

“The charity was set up to champion the conservation, protection and improvement of the physical environment of the Cuckmere Haven West Beach and cliffs for the benefit of the public and the advancement of education, arts, heritage, and science.

“We do this by raising funds and working with local authorities, agencies and experts to ensure the most effective and sympathetic preservation of the clifftop landscape.”

Cuckmere Haven is

• A designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)

• A designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

• In rhe Seaford Head Nature Reserve

• In the South Downs National Park