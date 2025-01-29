A plan to build extra floors and add three flats at an office block near three Brighton music venues has been refused.

Brooks Murray Architects wanted to extend one floor and build an extra storey at 125 Queen’s Road, Brighton, opposite the Hope and Ruin and Rossi’s Bar and near the Quadrant.

Music fans sent 312 objections to the application, raising concerns about potential complaints from new residents moving into homes close to grass roots music venues.

Two Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet members objected – Labour councillors Birgit Miller and Alan Robins – as well as Green councillor Ellen McLeay, who represents the ward, West Hill and North Laine.

Councillor Miller is the cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism and Councillor Robins is the cabinet member for sports and recreation.

Another politician was among the objectors, the former Green MP for Brighton Pavilion MP, Caroline Lucas, before she stood down at the general election last year.

The planning application did not go before the council’s Planning Committee but was decided by officials.

They said that the proposed scheme would be “overly dominant” harming the street scene and the nearby conservation areas.

The building is not in a conservation area but is near the Montpelier and Clifton Hill, North Laine, Old Town and West Hill Conservation Areas and would be visible from them all.

It is also close to listed buildings and “heritage assets” including railings on both side of Queen’s Road, the Clock Tower, Quadrant Public House and the former drill hall in Church Street.