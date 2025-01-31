Varndean governors have spelt out their objections to proposed changes in secondary school admission arrangements for September next year.

They said that more children would end up travelling further to and from school each day and called for more collaboration between schools.

The governors voiced the same concerns as those at neighbouring Dorothy Stringer when responding to Brighton and Hove City Council’s proposal to bring in “open admissions” for children living in four secondary school catchments – BACA, PACA, Longhill and Patcham High.

Currently, they have only one choice of secondary school. The change would give them a better chance of a place at schools such as Stringer, Varndean, Blatchington Mill and Hove Park.

The governors released their response to the council as a public consultation draws to a close today (Friday 31 January).

They said that the council’s proposal was well intended but did not address underlying challenges and risked compromising the council’s aim of creating a more equitable school system.

The governors have welcomed proposals to give priority to children receiving free school meals – up to the Brighton and Hove average of 30 per cent of pupils.

But, they said, the school was almost at that percentage already and the open admissions proposal might push the figures up to 40 per cent, negating the council’s plan to balance numbers across Brighton and Hove.

They also said that displacing up to 250 children in different parts of Brighton and Hove would affect their attendance and put financial pressure on families that had to pay for transport because their child did not qualify for help.

It would also affect pastoral care and weaken the close relationships between Varndean and nearby primary schools.

As an alternative, Varndean governors said, the council should develop a “long-term city-wide” education strategy.

In their response, the governors said: “This strategy should be research-driven and developed collaboratively with schools, families, educational experts and the wider community, ensuring that schools can plan effectively and deliver sustainable high-quality outcomes for all students.

“By adopting a more research-driven approach anchored in an ambitious future vision, the council can confidently take meaningful steps forward, moving beyond both the status quo of the current education system and the limitations of these proposals, ensuring that all families and communities feel heard and valued.

“This could include accelerating efforts to formalise greater collaboration and resource sharing between schools building on our joint efforts as part of the Thrive Together Schools Alliance, adopting a city-wide approach to improving specialised support services for children with SEND, thoroughly reassessing whether the current catchment model remains fit for purpose and sustainably addressing the existing transport challenges that students face by revisiting the location of the city’s secondary schools.

“Developing these comprehensive solutions, alongside embedding the FSM priorities, will avoid the significant disruption and unintended consequences caused by piecemeal changes, ensuring a truly equitable education system that benefits all students in the city.”

The consultation on the Your Voice section of Brighton and Hove City Council’s website had more than 3,300 responses at the time of writing and was due to close today (Friday 31 January).