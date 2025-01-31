A man on a Segway had what police described as “an altercation” with a driver on a busy Brighton road.

And now they have an issued an appeal for help to identify him with a view to interviewing him.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help us identify this man following an altercation on Saturday 25 January in Brighton?

“A report was made to police following the incident which occurred at around 1.20pm in Elm Grove, near the junction of Queen’s Park Road.

“A man, who was said to be riding a Segway, was involved in an altercation with the driver of a vehicle.

“Officers are undertaking inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident and we are looking to speak the man in the image.

“If you have information to report, we ask you contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 581 of 25/1.”