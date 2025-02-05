The new owner of the Brighton i360 has agreed to give Brighton and Hove City Council a 1 per cent share of future revenues.

Nightcap Limited was understood to be the only serious bidder for the seafront attraction but told the administrators that the £51 million debt to the council was a deal breaker.

Just under a fortnight ago, the council’s cabinet agreed to write off the debt although the council still owes the government £32 million over the next 16 years – or about £2 million a year.

The income-sharing deal will not cover anywhere near the cost of those repayments but, with recent annual revenues of more than £5 million, the council could receive at least £50,000 a year.

The sum will be more if Nightcap – a hospitality business with dozens of bars – makes a better job of running the i360, with its prime seafront footprint, than the previous owner.

When the attraction reopens, it will also mean that council can expect to receive business rates of more than £300,000 a year although half of that amount would go to the government.

Administrators from specialist firm Interpath brokered the sale of the i360. The purchase price has not been disclosed but there have been suggestions that was between £500,000 and £1.5 million.

The whole process has left more than 100 former staff and dozens of suppliers out of pocket, with the i360 business owing almost £70 million in total when the plug was pulled.

But Interpath said: “A number of contractors have supported the mothballing and essential maintenance throughout the administration process.”

As well as the £51 million debt to the council, the operating company, Brighton i360 Limited, owed more than £17 million in unsecured shareholder loans.

The main shareholder was the founder and director Julia Barfield, a 74-year-old architect from London. She and her late husband David Marks designed the i360 as well as the London Eye.

The i360 was reported to owe former staff almost £570,000 in unpaid wages – as well as £240,000 in value added tax (VAT) to Revenue and Customs. There was a six-figure sum in the bank.

Just over 100 former employees can expect to receive no more than £800 in outstanding wages.

A statement of affairs prepared by Interpath said that trade creditors were owed more than £660,000, with £145,000 due to the council and £275,000 to the landlord, the West Pier Trust.

The debts included £93,000 to specialist engineering firm Poma, experts in lift technology, £40,000 to auditor Kreston Reeves and almost £12,000 to Nyetimber, the Sussex wine producer.

Interpath is expected to earn about £450,000 in fees from the collapse of the i360 and its sale to Nightcap.

The premium bar business was set up five years ago by a Kemp Town couple, Sarah Willingham, 51, a former star of the BBC TV show Dragons’ Den, and her husband Michael Toxvaerd, 50.

They have yet to share publicly their plans for the i360 site but they will want to make better use of the entire footprint, not least with thousands of potential customers strolling past on the upper and lower prom every sunny day.

Their business, Nightcap, has been growing rapidly through acquisitions. It is understood to have turnover in the region of £50 million a year and six-figure earnings.

Last night, Councillor Jacob Taylor, the deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “We are delighted that Nightcap has taken such a keen interest in revitalising the i360 – and their passion and commitment to the city is evident.

“We think this is the best option for the city – giving a fresh start for the attraction and helping to ensure this important stretch of seafront can thrive.”