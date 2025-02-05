An NHS trust can keep using a three-storey temporary building as construction site offices for the next five years while building work continues at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The modular buildings on the southern tennis courts at the St Mary’s Hall site, in Eastern Road, have been described as hideous by councillors. They were first granted temporary planning permission in 2016 but it expired last April.

Planning permission was granted when Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee met at Hove Town Hall today (Wednesday 5 February).

Councillors were told that the office space was used by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust workers and Laing O’Rourke project managers and provided facilities for up to 400 construction workers.

The buildings are still needed with work under way on the new Sussex Cancer Centre on the site of the old Barry Building.

Four neighbours objected to the number of people working in the building, the 5am arrival time seven days a week and the poor condition of the building.

Planning conditions included repainting the building replacing the roof within six months. And workers will not be allowed to arrive before 6.30am, with no working permitted on Sundays.

One neighbour, Ross Sully, spoke on behalf of residents welcoming the conditions. He asked councillors for bollards around the site entrance to protect pedestrians.

Mr Sully said: “The dropping off of staff and goods to and the collection of waste from this facility always involves driving and parking on the busy footpath to the north of Eastern Road.

“Some of those vehicles are very large indeed and close to the pedestrians who use the footpath.”

Green councillor Raphael Hill proposed a condition for a waste management plan to ensure refuse vehicles stopped mounting the pavement to access the bins. This won unanimous support.

A senior manager form the NHS trust, Jonathan Steele, said that work to modernise and expand the Royal Sussex was expected to continue until 2030.

He said that the temporary building was needed to provide office space for project workers, as well as toilets, showers and changing spaces for construction workers.

Mr Steele said: “This building has allowed us to co-ordinate the complex redevelopment efficiently, ensuring the successful delivery of the state-of-the-art Louisa Martindale Building in 2023 and minimising the impact of the constrained hospital operations.

“The continued use is essential for meeting our funding and construction timeline for the Sussex Cancer Centre.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that the modernisation project was “much needed” – for the hospital and the city – leaving the committee with little choice but to accept five more years of the temporary offices.

Councillor Theobald said: “It’s a shame it’s not a better-looking building. It’s pretty ugly. I’m pleased there’s a maintenance programme as a condition.”

Labour councillor Tobias Sheard said that the work was essential but he was concerned that the block would be in place for 14 years.

Councillor Sheard said: “The building is blooming hideous at the moment, to put it mildly. It is a temporary building. We’ve got to remember that.

“I am slightly worried that nine years on from the initial construction, we have to put up with this building for another five years, without a condition on disassembling the building once construction ends.”.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “This building is essential. There is nowhere else for it to go.

“I’m happy there are conditions being applied. It does look hideous. But it’s hardly a Wren cathedral. It has a function.”