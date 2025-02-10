Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn away to Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening (Monday 10 February).

Both sides overcame the Blues to book their place in the draw, with Albion coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Amex on Saturday (8 February).

The Magpies went behind early at Birmingham City on Saturday and went in level at 2-2 at the break before a late goal saw them through.

In the third round last month the Seagulls got the better of the Canaries, winning 4-0 at Norwich City.

Newcastle went behind early in their third round tie too – at home to League Two newbies Bromley – before saving their blushes with a 3-1 win.

Albion have knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup four times – in 1983, 1986, 2012 and 2013 – and suffered their only reverse 95 years ago in 1930.

The two sides are due to meet at a date and time to be fixed on the weekend of Saturday 1 March.

Twice in the past six seasons, Brighton have made it to the semi-finals, only to be beaten by a team from Manchester. In 2019, City won 1-0 while two years ago United won 7-6 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

This season, United host Fulham in the fifth round while Manchester City are at home to Plymouth Argyle, currently bottom of the Championship, after their giant-killing 1-0 victory over Liverpool yesterday.

Here’s the draw in full …

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town