You might say Rotterdam’s Rats On Rafts relationship with the past is complicated. Especially as a band never too keen on looking back. The revered punk rock experimentalists still remain highly unconcerned being called the harbingers of the quote-unquote Dutch Invasion – an increasing number of refractory bands from The Netherlands making noise overseas.

The Rats’ proclivity for things eroded by the decay of time has remained a constant in their rigorous hands-on ethos. ‘The Moon Is Big’ (2011) ‘Tape Hiss’ (2015) and ‘Excerpts Of Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths’ (2021) are truly gripping timestamps of a band refusing to give in to the supposed ‘progress of the world’ – first as hungry punk rock upstarts, then as fiery analogue recording dogmatists, and psych-rock protagonists.

Rats On Rafts now descend further into the brooding wasteland on their new album ‘Deep Below’, which dropped on 7th February. This long player offers up a darker, slower, eroded sound from the band. Highlighting different shades within the monochrome landscape compared to their previous, more colourful albums: they dive deeper into their psyche, questioning our relationships with nature, religion and each other. Echoes of The Cure, Cocteau Twins and Slowdive seem present yet so many different influences make up an album that only they could create. It sees Rats On Rafts coming of age whilst raising their heads from the underground.

Forever drifting into new territory, ‘Deep Below’ is certainly their darkest and most cohesive work to date. True to their analogue recording process, the tape machines, reverbs, echoes and vital new ingredients: the Soundcraft 1s mixing desk (Used by Lee Perry) and the eerie sounding Eminent String Ensemble synth all amplify the authentic sounds of the 1980’s without sounding like a relic.

Though the band have kept the songs relatively slow-paced and sparse, deeper ruminations of mortality and alienation creep through the cracks. ‘Nature Breaks’, the most propulsive song on the record, thematically locks into this notion. Instead of moving along with these volatile currents, Rats On Rafts stubbornly stand their ground in the subterranean hollows where their creativity always seems to thrive. Check out the new ‘Deep Below’ album HERE.

Rats On Rafts are set to play Brighton on Friday 21st February courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Their venue of choice being The Prince Albert.

Support in the evening will come from ChopChop and DB Cooper.

Veering from super-bumping agit-funk to angular jazz-punk and beyond, ChopChop have garnered a reputation as a highly original and compelling live band. Galician frontman Xelís de Toro mixes performance art with his yelped vocals, the band pull in eclectic influences from New York’s No Wave scene to absurdist theatre, and the end result is a band that can make you dance but will leave you wondering… “What was that?”. This mirrors our previous review of ChopChop from last September when they supported Prolapse at The Con Club in Lewes – Review HERE.

DB Cooper: Hearkening back to the heights of shoegaze familiar faces of the Brighton music create a new take on the storied genre wielding saturation, space and harmony.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

ratsonrafts.com

chopchopsounds.com