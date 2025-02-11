Gene Loves Jezebel have been on the case in one form or another since 1980, but I can recall initially coming across the band via their two John Peel Sessions which were both recorded at Maida Vale Studios. The first one was recorded and broadcast in 1983 around the time of their debut album ‘Promise’ and featured ‘Pop Tarantula’,’ Brittle Punches’, ‘Upstairs’ and ‘Screaming For Emmalene’. The second session was recorded and broadcast 10 months later in 1984 and featured ‘Waves’, ‘Shame’ and ‘Five Below’.

In fact, the band’s name is a reference to rock musician Gene Vincent and his song ‘Jezebel’, and although, at times, going under the radar, the outfit who during their time have dipped into Gothic rock, post-punk, new wave, alternative rock, hard rock, and glam metal have released an impressive 18 albums. These releases had been on a regular basis since 1983, but then in 2017 the band released ‘Dance Underwater’, which amazingly was their first studio album of new material in 15 years! This was followed in 2023 with the release of their ‘X – Love Death Sorrow’, which can be purchased HERE.

Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel were last at The Prince Albert in Brighton on 24th April 2022 and we were there to cover the evening’s proceedings – Review HERE.

They have now announced a return to The Prince Albert and this will be taking place on Sunday 29th June – Grab your concert tickets HERE.

genelovesjezebel.co.uk