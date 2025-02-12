A hospice group that was created from a merger last year has appointed a new chief executive, it was announced today (Wednesday 12 February).

Stuart Palma, 37 this month, and a physiotherapist by background, has gone from being a trustee to taking charge at the newly created Southern Hospice Group.

Mr Palma, who grew up in Worthing, takes over from Amanda Fadero, 64, and will be responsible for running the Martlets, St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House.

The Southern Hospice Group said: “Stuart brings a wealth of experience from across the health and care sector, including senior roles at NHS England and most recently, NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board.”

At NHS Sussex, he was the chief allied health professions officer and director of all-age continuing care which, the Southern Hospice Group said, provided him with valuable insight into the local healthcare system.

And seven years ago, he became a trustee at St Barnabas, his hometown hospice, which has been run in recent years with the Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice near Arundel.

As a £10 million revamp of the Martlets hospice, in Hove, drew near completion, it merged with St Barnabas to form the new Southern Hospice Group.

Mr Palma said: “It’s a very exciting time to be joining the charity. Having previously been a trustee for St Barnabas Hospices, I have seen first-hand the essential work that the hospices do for adults, children, young people and their families across Sussex and south east Hampshire and I’m thrilled to be part of that.

“My priority as chief executive will be to ensure the delivery of the merger business plan, building on the excellent work that’s taken place so far and bringing together two teams who not only share extensive knowledge and experience but who also share a passion and vision for exceptional palliative and end-of-life care in our communities.”

The hospice group’s chair of trustees, Mike Rymer, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Stuart to the hospices’ leadership team.

“His experience leading on NHS transformation and organisational development programmes will be invaluable to us as we enter a crucial period in our newly formed group’s history.

“We’re confident that Stuart has the requisite vision and leadership to help us build an organisation that will continue to offer the best care to those who need us for many years to come.

“I also wish to take the opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to Amanda Fadero, the outgoing CEO.

“Amanda joined us over three years ago and I, along with the board of trustees, am immensely grateful for the experience, wisdom and vision she has provided not only to the hospices but also with our immediate partners and the wider health system.”

Mr Palma is due to join the group in April.