February 13th 2025 – Music Venue Trust (MVT), the charity that represents hundreds of UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), has announced six new patrons – including Brighton Pavilion MP Sian Berry – who will become the organisation’s latest high profile supporters and advocates.

Sian Berry joins a growing list of high-profile supporters for the charity which works to protect, secure and improve the UK’s Grassroots Music Venues. Musicians including Sir Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Enter Shikari, Frank Turner and Catherine Anne Davies, broadcasters including Steve Lamacq MBE and Gemma Bradley, and patrons from industry and politics including Sony Music’s Jason Iley, John Whittingdale MP and Kerry McCarthy MP have already demonstrated their commitment to saving and protecting GMVs. See the full list HERE.

As well as Sian, joining MVT’s existing list of patrons are musician Kate Nash, live music agent Summer Marshall, Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director, Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), Neal Thompson, Co-founder, FOCUS Wales, and Colin Newman, Artist & Independent Label Manager.

Sian Berry MP, spoke about the importance of GMVs at the Annual Report launch: “I have seen firsthand the incredible and tireless work of the Music Venue Trust in supporting Grassroots Music Venues across the UK. My constituency of Brighton Pavilion is home to so many amazing grassroots venues. The Green Door Store, Alphabet, Rossi Bar, The Prince Albert, Hope and Ruin, The Folklore Rooms and Komedia – and so many more. All of these venues work extremely closely with MVT and I’ve heard from them directly about the invaluable support and advice they receive all year round. As an MP it’s hugely reassuring to have the insights and expertise of all of the team at MVT and I’m looking forward to working together for these special community spaces.”

Kate Nash, who recently gave an impassioned speech and performance at the January launch of MVT’s Annual Report at the Houses of Parliament, said: “I love grassroots venues, I wouldn’t have the career I have today without them. I value music and art across all levels. Protecting the grassroots is an investment in the future of UK culture. If we lose the grassroots, we lose the birth, growth and development of future artists.”

MVT’s recently published Annual Report, which was launched at The Houses of Parliament in January, demonstrated that despite a range of recent positive activity such as the continued success of Music Venue Properties (MVP), which has now secured freehold ownership of five GMVs, and the publication of a Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) report that made strong recommendations to support grassroots music, it is clear that significant work is still needed to prevent a continued decline of the sector.

A survey of the 810 members of the Music Venues Alliance (MVA), who employ over 30,000 people throughout the GMV community, found that they staged over 162,000 live music events comprising almost 1.5m individual artist performances given to a total audience of just under 20 million. The total direct value to the UK economy from these events was £526m. However, on average GMVs, 33% of which are now registered as not-for-profit entities – a 29% increase in not-for-profit registration since 2023 – operated on a profit margin of just 0.48% with 43.8% of them reporting a loss in the last 12 months. This means that the sector, as a whole, effectively subsidised live music activity to the tune of £162m.

The report also highlighted the huge decline in locations on the UK’s primary and secondary touring circuits. In the 30 year period between 1994 and 2024 those touring locations have collapsed, with an average tour in 1994 including 22 dates and the equivalent tour in 2024 consisting of only 11 dates. In 2024, just 12 locations, all of them major cities, remained as primary and secondary touring circuit stops, acting as regular hosts to grassroots tours.

The new patrons all spoke about why they had joined forces with MVT and the importance of GMVs:

Summer Marshall, a highly respected agent at CAA, whose clients include Sam Smith, Jorja Smith, Maisie Peters, Celeste, Tom Walker, Shaboozey and others: “As someone who has been working and living in the music world for over 25 years, I’ve never felt stronger that music is the universal language that connects us all. Live music is even more of a connector in today’s fragmented society. Live shows are a shared experience, not only for the audience, but also for artists as they build and solidify their careers. In order to do that, small venues need to exist to give them the space to develop their artistry and grow into their full potential. I’m honoured to be a patron of Music Venue Trust, as they continue their important work of growing and protecting local music venues that are integral to our communities.”

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director, Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA): “Grassroots music venues are the lifeblood of Scotland’s music scene. Serving as incubators for talent and communities alike, they provide vital spaces for artists to create, perform and connect with audiences. MVT’s work in protecting and sustaining these spaces is essential, and the SMIA shares their commitment to ensuring that they remain a cornerstone of our cultural and economic landscape.”

Neal Thompson, Co-founder, FOCUS Wales, an international showcase festival and conference for artists and music industry professionals held annually in Wrexham:

“My first real job in music was at a Grassroots Music Venue. I would not have done any of the things that have led me to where I am today without being lucky enough to have that opportunity and experience. The work that MVT are doing is invaluable, to the future of the industry as a whole and to every new generation of gig goers and young people, who are trying to find that critical first step into music as a career.”

Artist Colin Newman, vocalist & songwriter for the hugely influential Wire and founder of independent record labels pinkflag and Swim: “Grassroots venues are simply the lifeblood of the UK music scene. Generation after generation of artists/ performers / musicians in every conceivable style find their audience in small grassroots venues and audiences can be guaranteed to find an alternative to the offer of mainstream media.”

Beverley Whitrick, COO of Music Venue Trust said, “MVT’s patrons are powerful advocates for GMVs and the work we do to protect the sector. We are incredibly grateful to these six individuals for adding their voices in support of our work.”

