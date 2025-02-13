A former editor has denied sending an obscene or menacing tweet to a Jewish campaigner.

Greg Hadfield, 68, has been banned from mentioning Fiona Sharpe or her family while he awaits trial in June.

The charge relates to a post he made on Twitter – now known as X – which included a screenshot of a pornographic image tweeted by former Hove MP Ivor Caplin, tagging in @FionaSharpe.

At his first appearance at Brighton Magistrates Court today, Hadfield said the tweet was not sent to anyone.

He said: “To the charge of posting a single screenshot of an Ivor Caplin post, I plead not guilty.”

Prosecuting, Suzanne Soros requested permission for Ms Sharpe to give evidence over videolink from a different courtroom on the basis she would find it too difficult to give her best evidence in person.

She said: “She is extremely anxious and would not like to give evidence in the same court as the defendant.”

Hadfield, of Surrenden Road, has instructed lawyers, but was representing himself today as his solicitor is on holiday.

He said he had “invested a significant amount of money” on his legal representation and was intending on instructing a KC for the trial.

District judge Tessa Szagun told him that if for any reason his legal representation was not available, he should contact the court so a duty solicitor could be instructed to cross examine Ms Sharpe.

She said it was appropriate to grant the bail conditions requested by the prosecution, telling him: “You do not mention or contact directly or indirectly Fiona Sharpe.

“From what you are saying you have no intention or wish to do so.

“And not to tag or mention her on any public forum, or her family … on the basis that I’m told that there were other tweets that have impacted on the family of Ms Sharpe.”