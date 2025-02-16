The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven has spelt out his concerns about the council’s proposed school catchment changes.

Chris Ward said on his website that he was worried about the effects on children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Mr Ward is also worried that the changes will lead to increased costs for more children travelling further to and from school for families in some of the poorest parts of Brighton.

He said: “There are few more important issues than making sure our schools give every child the chance to fulfil their potential.”

The father of one, who has a second child on the way, said: “The choice and quality of our schools weighs particularly heavily on my mind.

“So Brighton and Hove City Council’s proposed changes to school catchment areas is something I’ve watched carefully. I know from the number of letters and emails I’ve received that many constituents are closely engaged in this too.

“I fully understand the motivation behind these changes. We need to address the school places challenge we face across Brighton and the chronic educational inequalities that hold so many children back.

“It can’t be right that some children have a choice between multiple schools while others have just one.

“It also can’t be right that the choice of schools in the city is so heavily determined by house prices and the fortune of where your family happen to live.

“(The council) has already taken a major step forward by becoming the first council in the country to give priority in the admissions process to children receiving free school meals. This will make a huge difference and comes into place from September.

“But I am particularly worried about two aspects of the current catchment proposals – and have raised this directly with (the council) in recent days.

“First, the potential impact on children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). I’ve been working with local campaigners and families to improve local SEND services.

“The families I’ve been working with have told me just how important it is that our school system becomes more inclusive and better supports SEND children.

“I’m concerned that the current catchment proposals may not deliver this and could result in some children with SEND having to travel a long way and potentially via multiple forms of transport just to go to school.

“Frankly, that’s not realistic for many children with SEND that I have met, especially those with complex needs – and I worry could make a bad situation worse.

“Second, transport. I’m already concerned at the cost, time and trouble that many local children endure every day simply to get to school.

“In areas of my constituency such as Whitehawk – where the nearest secondary schools are nearly three miles away – this is a particularly serious problem.

“I’ve raised this in Parliament and called for changes to school transport rules so that children who live miles away from their nearest school aren’t priced out of their education.

“I’m concerned that the current catchment proposals could exacerbate this and mean even more children have to travel long distances or across the city.

“This would, of course, mean more inconvenience, more costs and more complexity – both for families and (the council).

“I’ve raised these concerns – as well as the impact of catchment changes on families living in parts of my constituency such as Queen’s Park – directly with (the council).

“I know the council are acutely aware of these challenges and are working hard to ensure the final proposals reflect concerns on both SEND and transport – as well as delivering greater equality and fairness in admissions.

“Those final plans are due shortly and I’ll be watching – along with many families – to ensure these concerns are addressed.”