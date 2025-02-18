Dancehall legend Sean Paul is looking forward to feeling the unique energy of the live crowd in Brighton when he plays in the city this April as part of his ‘Bring It Tour’. The date for the diary is Wednesday 23rd April and naturally the venue again is the Brighton Centre, where he last played back on 9th August 2023 – Read our review HERE.

With over 26 million records sold, across eight studio albums, Grammy Award winner Sean Paul has taken the dancehall genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica to the pinnacle of the mainstream charts.

Sean Paul has maintained his relevance in the music industry, since his rise to international fame in 2000 to the present day, with countless smash hits such as ‘Mad Love’, ‘Rockabye’, ‘Get Busy’, ‘Baby Boy’ and ‘Temperature’ and superstar collaborations with Beyonce, Dua Lipa, David Guetta, Major Lazer, Damian Marley, Ellie Goulding, Migos, Clean Bandit, Tory Lanez, Idris Elba and Sia – with whom he has collaborated again for his most recent single ‘Dynamite’ to follow up the global smash ‘Cheap Thrills’. Sean Paul has performed to enormous audiences, igniting stages and packing out some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries.

Tickets for the Brighton show are on sale and can be purchased HERE.