Brighton’s iconic beachfront is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration as the legendary Carl Cox returns to headline the ‘On The Beach’ festival for a record fifth time. All powered by Technics’ 60th Anniversary with Carl’s special Vinyl Only Set.

This summer Carl Cox will be on the decks on Saturday 26th July, for a vibrant showcase at ‘On The Beach’, featuring a lineup of special guest artists expertly curated by the big man himself. This festival is set to be a standout event, honoring one of dance music’s most pioneering DJs.

Quote from Carl Cox:

“I’m incredibly excited to share that this July I’ll be performing a very special all vinyl set live at Brighton On the Beach! This will be my first live vinyl set since 2016, and I can’t wait to bring this unique experience to you.

With over a 150,000 records in my collection, get ready for a night of pure nostalgia, energy, and those timeless tunes that have shaped my journey as a DJ, and many of yours 😎✌️”

Previous editions have featured unforgettable sets from dance music luminaries like Alan Fitzpatrick, The Blessed Madonna, Annie Mac, and Nic Fanciulli. With a tradition of excellence, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be nothing short of spectacular.

One of the most charming DJs in the business. Carl Cox is a musical ambassador and a veteran of acid house, a champion of techno, a dance music pioneer, label owner, King of Ibiza – you name it, Carl’s has been there and done it, never losing sight of his passions – playing music, breaking tunes and celebrating life.

‘On The Beach’ are celebrating 5 years with Carl Cox and Technics’ 60th anniversary! The legendary Carl Cox will be headlining with an exclusive vinyl set on the iconic Technics SL-1210MK7. Rediscover vinyl music and honor six decades of audio excellence.

Technics is extremely proud to support OnTheBeachUK and demonstrate the unmatched quality of the SL-1210MK7. Carl Cox’s deep connection to vinyl and his innovative approach to DJing make him the perfect artist to celebrate this milestone.

On The Beach UK promises to be an unforgettable event on the beach, bringing together music enthusiasts to rediscover the magic of vinyl and celebrate Technics’ contributions to the world of music. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience. Sign up for tickets now!!

On The Beach:

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, ‘On The Beach’ is now entering its fifth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and The Kooks. ‘On The Beach’ is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.

