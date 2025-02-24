THE MURDER CAPITAL + IDEAL LIVING – CHALK, BRIGHTON 21.2.25

Friday saw the release of The Murder Capital’s third album ‘Blindness’, which brought the Dublin band to Brighton’s Chalk for a Resident Records outstore resident. What an outstanding album launch it proved to be.

With the stage in darkness, the Dublin five piece of James McGovern (vocals), Damien Tuit, Cathal Roper (guitars), Gabriel Paschal Blake (bass) and Diarmuid Brennan (drums) came on to a huge cheer from the expectant Brighton crowd. They went straight into ‘Moonshot’, the opening track from their new ‘Blindness’ album. This set the mood for the set and album with its sharp intensity. James was soon singing at the very edge of the stage, one foot on the monitors, often reaching out to the hands held aloft by the fans in the front row. Bassist Gabriel wasn’t far behind, often geeing up the audience even further.

During the instrumental parts of most songs, singer James would wander to the back or side of the stage allowing the band’s musicians to deservedly take the spotlight. Diarmuid’s impressive drumming was key throughout the set. Guitarists Damien and Cathal seemed to have different styles and stage personas; one appearing very laid back, while the other seemed more eager. These apparent differences complimented each other perfectly.

Their second number ‘The Fall’ varied in tempo with slower and then faster more direct parts. After the opening two songs from the new album, it was time for an old tune, with the crowd instantly recognising the intro to ‘Don’t Cling To Life’. On this song, as throughout their set, James’s vocals were full of emotion.

James announced “There’s’ nowhere I’d rather be today” with it being release day of ‘Blindness’ as he added “We’re buzzing”.

It was back to the new material with ‘Can’t Pretend To Know’ which had a starker vocal and a great wall of sound. There was a change in tempo for the next two songs, ‘A Distant Life’ and ‘Born Into The Fight’. While the pace may have slowed, there was no drop in quality, passion or intensity on either the vocals or music. To the much softer sounds of the latter, James’s vocal was more of a spoken word delivery, before screaming the lyrics as the song gradually built. ‘Swallow’ and ‘Trailing A Wing’ followed in similar vein with James singing to a lone guitar at the start of the former and to Diarmuid’s soft drumming for the latter. The Chalk crowd was captivated watching in near silence to this quieter section of The Murder Capital’s set.

The band thanked Resident Records for their support, having promoted their previous two albums at their store in Kensington Gardens in Brighton, (Review of ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ instore album launch HERE).

James then declared “After that slow one it’s back to the moshpit”, as they went into their back catalogue with ‘Ethel’ from ‘Gigi’s Recovery’. Not that the excited crowd needed any instruction, as the moshpit soon got going again. There was an ominous snarling feel to James’s vocals as he sang “Where are your friends now?”

‘Words Lost Meaning’ had a melancholy feel with the lyrics, “I never need you to say / I love you / The words lost their meaning”. Musically it featured a great wall of sound with guitarists Damien and Cathal coming together centre stage to play. Next up ‘That Feeling’ had clever changes in pace.

James recalled the funeral of The Pogues singer, Shane MacGowan in Dublin as an introduction to ‘Death Of A Giant’. This tribute to one of Irish music’s true legends was a louder, faster song picking up the tempo.

James’s stark narrative at the start of ‘Feeling Fades’ received another huge cheer from the crowd. Its fast pace and shouted vocals soon injected even more energy into the gig, particularly in the large good natured moshpit and many others who were dancing along.

The final song of a superb album launch was introduced as “a song about freedom”. ‘Love Of Country’ was a slower song to close, but as with the rest of the performance, there was no less intensity or fervour. The Murder Capital are undoubtedly one of the best live bands around today, which their performance at Chalk only confirmed.

The band mentioned their forthcoming tour and their London date, with a promise to come back to Brighton.

The Murder Capital:

James McGovern – vocals

Damien Tuit – guitar

Cathal Roper – guitar

Gabriel Paschal Blake – bass

Diarmuid Brennan – drums

The Murder Capital setlist:

‘Moonshot’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘The Fall’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Don’t Cling To Life’ (from 2019 ‘When I Have Fears’ album)

‘Can’t Pretend To Know’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘A Distant Life’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Born Into The Fight’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Swallow’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Trailing A Wing’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Ethel’ (from 2023 ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ album)

‘Words Lost Meaning’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘That Feeling’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Death Of A Giant’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

‘Feeling Fades’ (from 2019 ‘When I Have Fears’ album)

‘Love Of Country’ (from 2025 ‘Blindness’ album)

themurdercapital.com

Opening for The Murder Capital were Brighton based band Ideal Living. From their opening number ‘Loving And Still’, those down early got a taste of front person Billy Marsh’s distinct animated theatrical style and clipped almost ranting vocals. Billy’s movements matched his vocal delivery, as he appeared to be in a hurry to get his message across. Often, he used more of poetry narrative, such as on ‘O.F.D.’. The backing vocals of Austin Pritchard (guitar), Alyx Ashton (bass) and Miles Goodall (keyboards) complimented Billy starker style well.

Bertie Beer’s drumming was key in the setting of the different tempos throughout the set. This was especially noticeable on ‘March’. Not only was this change in pace noticeable by listening, but Miles, who was marching along to this song on his keyboards, was practically running on the spot by the end.

There was a change in pace and mood with the beautiful gentler ‘Chocolate And Wine’ which Billy sang just to his guitar and the keyboards at the start, before Alyx joined on backing vocals and finally a frenzied crescendo.

Before the brass section began the final number ‘White Horses’, Bill wryly commented that it was “a little bigger than the Rossi Bar”. I thought that Ideal Living comfortably stepped up to the bigger stage with an entertaining and exciting performance, and from the crowd’s reaction, I think many would agree.

Ideal Living:

Billy Marsh – lead vocals/bass

Austin Pritchard – guitar/backing vocals

Alyx Ashton – bass/backing vocals

Miles Goodall – keyboard/backing vocals

Bertie Beer – drums/backing vocals

Jamie Broughton – trumpet,

Peter – saxophone (standing in for Freddy Willis)

Ideal Living setlist:

‘Loving And Still’ (a 2024 single release)

‘O.F.D.’ (a 2024 single release)

‘Come To Me’ (a 2025 single release)

‘Go Gently’ (unreleased)

‘March’ Chocolate And Wine’ (unreleased)

‘White Horses’ (unreleased)

linktr.ee/Ideallivng