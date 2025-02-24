A key route is closed all week as diseased elm and ash trees are felled and the road is repaired.

Coldean Lane was due to close at 9am today (Monday 24 February) and at the same time each morning this week, reopening at 4pm.

The work is being carried out in two phases, starting at the top end of the road this morning.

The first phase, today and tomorrow, means closing Coldean Lane from the roundabout at the top of Carden Avenue to the corner of Hawkhurst Road by Saunders Hill and Beatty Avenue, including the Ditchling Road staggered junction.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the road will be shut from the corner of Hawkhurst Road by Saunders Hill and Beatty Avenue to the traffic lights at the A270 Lewes Road.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that it was working to minimise disruption by using a joined up approach, with different teams coming together for several jobs at the same time.

The council said: “Work will be done on Coldean Lane to repair the road, clear drains and gullies, clear vegetation, carry out maintenance on streetlights and, unfortunately, fell trees due to ash dieback and elm disease.

“By co-ordinating all the different teams, it means we can do several jobs in one go and minimise the disruption to residents.

“The road will be closed between 9am and 4pm during the week and so will be open both before and after Brighton and Hove Albion’s home match on Tuesday evening.

“Diversions will be in place during the closure but people will still have access to their homes. Buses will also still be running on diversion.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “This important and necessary work has been carefully planned to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum.

“By co-ordinating several teams to work together at the same time, we can avoid having to close the road multiple times while doing essential work on the road, clearing vegetation, streetlighting and tree felling.”

“I know road closures are annoying but this is an efficient way of reducing the inconvenience caused to residents and I’d like to thank them for their patience as we make these improvements.”