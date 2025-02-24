The council is bringing in a formal scheme for people who want to opt out of having weedkiller used in their street.

But residents wanting to opt out will have to weed the street themselves three times a year to keep pavements clear and safe.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Residents can now opt out of the council’s weed maintenance programme by teaming up with neighbours to keep pavements clear themselves.

“The council currently uses a controlled droplet application of glyphosate to treat weeds in the pavement. It’s necessary to keep on top of weed growth and ensure roads and pathways are accessible and clear for all.

“This is a much more targeted method than is used elsewhere and uses a lot less active ingredient. However, some residents have asked for their streets to be excluded from planned treatment.

“In most cases last year, this was not possible, given the scale of work needed to tackle years of unchecked weed growth that left some streets unsafe or inaccessible to wheelchair users, buggies and those with visual or mobility impairments.

“Now the situation is under control, we want to further reduce the amount of glyphosate we use.

“We have listened carefully to the views of residents and are now able to provide support to those who want to work together to keep their streets clear of weeds through our opt-out scheme.

“The opt-out scheme will run alongside our ongoing work to improve the look and feel of our city by reducing weed growth which we know is such an important issue for residents right across the city.

“Following last year’s schedule of work, we have identified a further 72 streets that will not need to be treated this year.

“These have been selected based on current levels of growth and footfall – and whether problematic growth can be managed by the council’s street cleaning teams as part of their day-to-day work.

“To be considered for the opt-out, roads must be within existing 20mph zones and have fewer than 100 homes.

“Any opt-out will need a lead volunteer, who will be given appropriate training and access to the relevant tools. They will also be expected to co-ordinate local volunteers.

“Residents who would like their street to be excluded can now apply for their road to be left out, on the condition that neighbours group together to remove and manage weeds manually at least three times a year.

“The council will support volunteers by providing tools and collecting the waste sacks and will also check that each street is being maintained to a satisfactory level.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “Now that we have successfully got the years of unchecked growth under control, we want to reduce the amount of glyphosate being used in a managed and planned way.

“Some residents have told us they’d prefer to look after their own streets and we supported that in an informal way last year by providing the tools and collecting the waste.

“Although that meant their streets were maintained, it didn’t guarantee that no treatment would take place.

“I’m pleased we’re now able to operate a more formal opt-out scheme so that residents have the choice over how weeds on their street are managed.

“It’s vital we keep our pavements free from obstructions and the city fully accessible to all residents and visitors – and we are confident our controlled droplet method is a safe and efficient way of achieving this.

“But we absolutely welcome residents who would like to do their bit in helping clear weeds and keep our city looking its best.”

The council added: “In addition, this year, we will also be running a trial to see what a contracted manual weeding programme might look like in comparison to the current controlled droplet glyphosate treatment.

“This will involve manual removal three times a year in a specified area and an assessment of how effective that approach would be and, crucially, what it would cost if it were rolled out across a wider area.

“Applications for streets to opt out of glyphosate use can be made through the council’s website and must be submitted before Friday 21 March.”

To apply, click here.