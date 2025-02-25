More than a hundred people turned out in Brighton to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine as international tension about the conflict ramps up.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Mohammed Asaduzzaman, was among those who attended the event at the Unitarian church, in New Road. The event included music and speeches.

Local volunteers, supported by Stand for Ukraine Brighton and Hove, regularly fund and send aid to help communities affected since Russia attacked its neighbour on Thursday 24 February 2022.

And the gathering on Sunday (23 February) was an opportunity to reflect and show solidarity with people in Ukraine.

Fund-raising in Brighton and Hove since the war started has paid for five vehicles, including two ambulances – bought, fitted and sent out to Ukraine to help evacuate the injured and move people fleeing the war zone.

After the event in New Road on Sunday, there was a procession to the Brighton War Memorial, in Old Steine, to lay flowers at the Post-1945 Casualties Stone.

Brighton and Hove has hosted hundreds of Ukrainian families since the full-scale Russian invasion. The need remains.

To find out more about hosting a family, click here.

To donate to the local fundraising effort, click here.