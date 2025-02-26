The Brighton Half Marathon can go ahead on Sunday (2 March) and the A259 King’s Road should reopen to traffic the next morning, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Wednesday 26 February).

The half marathon is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Sussex Beacon charity, with thousands of runners and supporters expected on the seafront.

But the seafront road has been closed for five days and concerns have been growing about the duration of the closure and whether the race would have to be cancelled.

They council said: “We can now share more information about plans to get the A259 King’s Road reopened.

“A temporary road closure was put in place outside the Royal Albion Hotel last Friday after a structural engineer’s report said the hotel structure and attached scaffolding was at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’.

“Britannia Hotels and their contractors have arranged for specialist equipment to arrive on site today and tomorrow with work taking place on Friday and Saturday to remove the scaffolding, demolish the part of the building at risk of collapse and to make the area safe.

“The road will remain closed on Sunday for the Brighton Half Marathon and to allow preparations for the road to be reopened.

“The southern part of the A259 will then reopen on Monday morning with a contraflow, allowing traffic to pass in both directions.

“We’ll then work with Britannia Hotels and their contractors next week on getting the rest of the road reopened as soon as possible.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm, said: “We’ve been pushing Britannia and their contractors to get this work done and make the area safe quickly.

“I’m satisfied the work taking place will mean the Brighton Half Marathon can go ahead as planned and that we can get the A259 open to traffic again early on Monday morning.

“Public safety is our number one priority but I understand this has caused a lot of disruption and again I’d like to thank people for their patience.

“I’d also like to thank the organisers of the half marathon and Sussex Beacon who have been very understanding while we’ve worked to make sure this fantastic event that raises money for an amazing charity can go ahead as planned.”

The hotel suffered catastrophic damage in a fire on Saturday 15 July 2023. It was believed to have been started by a carelessly discarded cigarette.