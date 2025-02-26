A Labour councillor has resigned from the party over national cuts to the aid budget but will continue to sit as an Independent on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Bruno De Oliveira, who represents Hollingdean and Fiveways, said in his resignation letter that his decision was nothing to do with the local Labour group. He called them decent, hard-working councillors.

Councillor De Oliveira said that he joined the party to fight inequality and poverty and in “disgust” at austerity policies.

He sent his resignation letter to Labour leader Bella Sankey and party whip Amanda Grimshaw, setting out his opposition to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s financial policies which, he said, would extend austerity and hurt public services.

Councillor De Oliveira resigned yesterday (Tuesday 25 February) after the government said that it would cut aid budgets to fund an increase in defence spending.

He said that he was aware of the potential threat to European security, not least having spoken with a Finnish family in his ward. But he said that the cuts would have consequences.

He said: “The wake-up call to Europe is very real but taking money from people who are being bombed to make bombs is utterly inadequate and awful.

“The decision to slash its aid budget is not just an economic recalibration, it’s a humanitarian backslide with serious consequences for the health and wellbeing of people fleeing war.

“The narrative of ‘tough choices’ and ‘fiscal responsibility’ sounds reasonable until you remember that these ‘choices’ are being made over human lives, not spreadsheets.

“People fleeing war often arrive with acute healthcare needs, from physical injuries to chronic conditions worsened by displacement.

“The aid cuts mean fewer medical supplies, more children dying of preventable diseases, reduced funding for field hospitals and understaffed clinics, leaving vulnerable populations with limited access to basic healthcare.

“War trauma is profound but the loss of support services compounds the damage.”

He questioned whether the modern Labour Party was the same party of Tony Benn who said: “If we can find the money to kill people, we can find the money to help people.”

Councillor De Oliveira said that he would sit as an Independent and complete his term in May 2027.

Since his election in May 2023, Councillor De Oliveira has chaired the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board and represented the council on the Sussex Health and Care Assembly.

He has also represented the council on the Combating Drugs Partnership and the Brighton Fund.