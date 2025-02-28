A lapdancing club can remain open for another year despite opposition from a women’s group.

The Pussycat Club at 75 Grand Parade, Brighton, had to argue its case to renew its licence after 18 objections were lodged.

As a sex entertainment venue, the club renews its licence with to a Brighton and Hove City Council annually.

Campaign group Sisters Salon said the previous owner – convicted sex offender Kenneth McGrath – still has a loan secured against the Pussycat Club.

The panel says as Mr McGrath, 68, does not benefit directly from the business, this was not enough to reject the renewal.

However, it has added a condition banning him from the premises and any other involvement with the club.

Sisters Salon representative Miz Jakubovic told a licensing panel last Monday (17 Feb) McGrath’s £354,000 loan was secured against Saltire Investments Limited’s leases on the Pussycat Club, The Bugle Inn, and a property and mooring in Majorca.

She said this showed financial links with the club, which would go against the council’s licensing policy.

The Valley Gardens regeneration was also cited as a reason to refuse the renewal as the city-centre park has changed the area. The venue is also near Carlton Hill Primary School.

Pussycat Club manager Paul Robinson spoke on behalf of the owner Kristopher McGrath – Kenneth’s son – who has been the sole company director since 2016.

Regarding the loan, known as a debenture, Mr Robinson said the loan was taken out in 2012 to refinance residential properties, with the agreement due to end this year.

As the club is open from 10pm until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays only, Mr Robinson said he did not feel the venue impacted on nearby schools.

He offered to change the signs outside to make sure the nature of the club was less obvious.

The Pussycat Club has operated at the site since 1998.

In their decision, the panel – made up of councillors Julie Cattell, David McGregor and Kerry Pickett – said: “On balance the panel has decided to grant this application for renewal of the licence.

“In terms of the policy objections, the panel does not consider that Kenneth McGrath is benefiting from the business and notes that the debenture will be removed but believes a condition as to his complete exclusion from, and involvement with, the premises, is appropriate and this was accepted on behalf of the applicant.

“Regarding the location of the club and the character of the area, the panel has considered this and used its local knowledge.

“Overall, the panel considers that the locality in which the club is situated is a part of a commercial and night-time economy area with retail outlets.

“It does not think it can be characterised primarily as a family leisure or residential area.

“Although there has been some regeneration it does not consider that the locality has changed significantly so as to make granting this renewal inappropriate on these grounds.”

The panel said there were no concerns about crime and disorder related to the club and Sussex Police had not objected.

Conditions added to the licence included a requirement that Kenneth McGrath would have no input in the management or running of the Pussycat Club.

The club will also be required to keep an incident logbook and create procedures to allow dancers to report any concerns they have anonymously.

Following the decision Sisters Salon said: “By granting this licence, Brighton and Hove City Council has shown that for them the safety of women and children comes second to the sexual gratification of men who wish to buy so-called sexual services.

“The council has missed an opportunity to send a message that the commercial exploitation of women is not tolerated in our city.

“What’s more, its decision has determined that an area currently undergoing a multimillion-pound facelift remains a hostile and unsafe space for women and children.”