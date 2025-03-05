The only set of steps down to the beach for a half mile stretch are to close for a month so Madeira Terrace arches can be dismantled.

The Royal Crescent steps will close on Monday, 17 March for four weeks while arches 87 to 89 are taken down.

The work is part of the first phase of the restoration of the Victorian cast iron terrace, which began last November and is set to be completed in summer 2026.

The nearest access to the beach from Kemp Town village is now either the Colonnades or Duke’s Mound.