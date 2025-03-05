Hailed as “a raw and thrilling new talent”, Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness. Freya’s tribal, ritual, gothic-noir act has received taste maker support from 6 Music, BBC Introducing, Louder Than War, Time Out, and many more.

After releasing a series of exquisite singles and receiving strong support from the likes of Tom Robinson and Marc Riley on BBC Radio 6 Music – the latter of whom awarded her a live session on his show and highlighted it as one of his “Best of the Year” – Freya released her superb debut album ‘Beast’ via her own Sisterhood Records label in October 2021. The record garnered critical acclaim and unanimous fanfare, leading to packed UK headline shows and a support slot with her new fan John Cooper Clarke who described ‘Beast’ as “unmissable”. Since then, she’s performed spoken word poetry alongside the iconic punk poet at the London Palladium, appeared at festivals like Latitude and Y Not, and toured with Honeyblood. She’s also released a string of new singles, collaborating with producer Tom Donovan (Miles Kane, Connie Constance).

Local promoters ‘Hidden Herd’ have got together with Brighton based record label Crafting Room Recordings and have secured the return of Freya Beer to Brighton. Last time around she appeared at The Hope & Ruin on 13th October last year (Review HERE).

This time around the venue of choice is The Prince Albert, and the date of this new concert will be Wednesday 28th May. Support for this concert will come from both Miler (FKA Harper) and NYSSA.

Led by Calista Morgan’s stellar vocals, Miler – formerly known as Harper – are a Brighton five-piece crafting confessional dream-pop infused with elements of shoegaze and grunge. After a few trips around the sun building momentum on the city’s vibrant live circuit, the band have honed their ethereal sound and their recent name change marks the first step in a journey towards formally introducing themselves and unveiling new music. Already known for their immersive and spine-tingling live shows, Miler have headlined venues like Green Door Store and The Folklore Rooms, shared stages with Brighton favourites such as Van Zon, Cordelia Gartside, The Leaning and Baby Gem, and recently played alongside Lime Garden and ladylike for The Hope & Ruin’s 10th birthday celebrations.

Toronto pagan-punk-poet NYSSA has put her hands into the lion’s mouth, unveiling her performing and songwriting powers to conjure the unruly energy of rock ’n’ roll. No longer under fear’s thumb, she now sings of wild things, old gods, romance-beyond-borders and the exorcism of trauma. After being longlisted for the 2021 Polaris Music Prize for her debut solo album, ‘Girls Like Me’, NYSSA earned another nomination for her 2024 sophomore release, ‘Shake Me Where I’m Foolish’, which was released on female-led indie record label Six Shooter Records. Live, she has delivered magnetic performances at SXSW and Mutations Festival, and recently played alongside Brighton favourites ELLiS·D and Flip Top Head at London’s Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes.

