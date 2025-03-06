A head teacher has spoken out after learning that the only green space where his pupils can practise football will be unavailable for about two months.

Fairlight Primary School head Damien Jordan vented his frustrated because a circus is due to be based on The Level from April to June, preventing the school from using it for football.

The school, in St Lawrence Road, Brighton, does not have immediate access to any outdoor green space and The Level is the most suitable nearby park.

Mr Jordan said that he had considered other green spaces but they were either sloped or too far away which would mean losing playing time – and transport was too expensive.

He said: “Once again it would appear the council, without any consultation or any consideration for the local community or the users of The Level, appear to be placing profit and ‘vanity projects’ over community use and young people’s health and wellbeing.

“Our football space will now be out of action from the end of April when they set up through May and June and for several weeks after as the space recovers.

“The last time The Level was ‘destroyed’, it was three weeks after before it could be used safely again.

“We can look for other spaces but they are not flat or not close enough to make it worthwhile.

“Anyone who has tried to play football on a hill will tell you it is tricky and you don’t learn more than it is a game of two halves.”

Apart from the lost space, Mr Jordan is frustrated at the lack of investment in the community using The Level. He said: “The community doesn’t appear to get anything from this.”

The profits from these events were not ploughed back into the community, he added, such as into much-needed 4G football and basketball spaces at The Level – or long-derelict community spaces.

Nor had the council offered to hire a bus to take pupils somewhere suitable and back again for the Friday morning sessions before school when 65 children have football training with Mr Jordan on The Level.

He said: “This is not ruining and destroying Hove Lawns or in Queen’s Park or Preston Park. I am sure the residents there would not be happy if it was and possibly that is why they are not being proposed for these venues?”

Last March, Mr Jordan received the school’s most recent Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) award at the Houses of Parliament and spoke with ministers and peers about the importance of play.

The circus Revel Pucks said: “As a traditionally touring circus company, Revel Pucks have a good history (and continue to make a conscious effort) to authentically engage with and deliver a real benefit to local communities.

“In 2024, we ran successful stands in collaboration with local authorities in the Isle of Wight, Bristol and east London.

“When agreeing to run a venue on The Level, we were not made aware we were taking a football practice space from Fairlight Primary School and of course would have considered this in our production plan if we had known.

“With Brighton Fringe Festival, we will support Brighton and Hove City Council to find a resolution with Fairlight Primary School.

“Revel Puck Circus would also love the opportunity to speak to the head teacher Damien Jordan to see if there’s anything we can offer to help provide an alternative experience for the school’s students during the two weeks The Level will be occupied – whether that be an opportunity to see some of our family-friendly programme or meet performers.”

The Brighton Fringe said: “As a festival, we work with Brighton and Hove City Council and our touring artists and companies, including Revel Pucks, to help secure outdoor sites around the city for large-scale artistic events designed to stimulate, educate and entertain the people of Brighton and Hove.

“Through this process we were not made aware that The Level was also used by Fairlight Primary School and that this booking would impact their pupils’ football practice.

“We will work with Revel Pucks, the council and the school to come to a satisfactory resolution for all parties.”

Councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “We always try to work collaboratively with our school community and have contacted the head teacher to explore possible alternative arrangements but there is no official agreement in place with this school to use The Level for its football club.

“In fact, The Level is not recommended for regular sports use and isn’t designed or maintained with organised sport in mind.

“We do understand the importance of regular physical activity for young people which is why we recently expanded our free swimming scheme for all children and young people under 18 in the city, have invested significantly in our playgrounds and sports facilities and continue to invest in initiatives designed to help children stay active.

“Hosting events on our public spaces provides residents with access to the arts and entertainment.

“Indeed, the last time the circus visited The Level, it gave more than 1,000 free tickets to local people – including many in low-income families.

“Events like this also provide important income for the council which can then be re-invested into local services.

“We want our public spaces to be enjoyed by everyone and will continue to liaise with the school to see if an alternative site can be found to temporarily host its football club.”