After the resounding success of Brighton’s ‘Homegrown Festival’ back on 13th April last year (Review HERE), it was inevitable that organisers Music Venues Alliance Brighton would once again come together for something rather special for Saturday 12th April 2025. Thus the event has expanded to include no less than 8 Brighton grassroots venues, these being Green Door Store, The Prince Albert, The Hope & Ruin, The Rossi Bar, The Folklore Rooms, and The Pipeline, Revenge and Daltons.

The First Wave of artists announced were: ARXX, AKU, CONGRATULATIONS, ĠENN, GINA LARNER, GOODBYE, JOPY, LADYLIKE, PLASTICS, PROJECTOR, REGAL CHEER, SLAG, STEVEN BAMIDELE, THE LEANING, THE STANFORD FAMILY BAND, and WIMP.

The Second Wave of artists announced were: A BASIC FAULT, ARCADIA RESIDENTIAL, ARJUN NALA, BONES ATE ARFA, GAFFA TAPE SANDY, GLASSHOUSE RED SPIDER MITE, HEIGHTS, HOTWAX, KLSR, LEIBNIZ, LONNIE GUNN, LUO, NATURE TV, NINA KOHOUT, OCHRE, OUR GIRL, PROM, PUSSYLIQUOR, REALLY BIG REALLY CLEVER, ROOM SERVICE, SNAKE EYES, THE DANIEL WAKEFIELD EXPERIENCE, TOP LEFT CLUB and VAN ZON.

Today they have dropped the Third and Final Wave of acts! They are as follows: AK/DK, AKIN SOUL, ATTIC’O’MATIC, BLACKGROOVE, BLEACH LAB, BLOODY DEATH, CHUB, COCO & THE LOST, COWZ, DIVORCE ATTORNEY, FLAVOURS, FRANCIS PIG, HAD SANDY, HARPY, HELEN GANYA, JED, LE LAMB, LLSN, MAGDA, MILER, ORAL HABIT, PSYCHIC & THE WELLBEING EVENT, REA, RIZZAS, SCHOOL DISCO, THE NEW EVES, THE ROEBUCKS, TRIPLE DRAIN and also a “Secret Set”.

This rock solid line-up showcases the wealth of talent and eclectic mix of genres our city has to offer. Ranging from established touring artists to brand new artists making an impact in the music community, the festival literally has something for everyone.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

www.homegrownbrighton.co.uk