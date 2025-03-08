The i360 is due to reopen today (Saturday 8 March) with the seafront viewing tower’s new owner offering a big cut in the price for people living in Brighton and Hove.

Hospitality group Nightcap said that the reopening would be phased, starting with the tower, bar and gift shop, followed by a beachfront café.

Nightcap said: “The wait is almost over! The iconic seafront attraction Brighton i360 is set to open its doors to everyone in a phased launch from 11.30am Saturday 8 March.”

The new team look likely to enjoy reasonable weather on their first weekend in business, with warm temperatures for the time of year and little to no low cloud cover.

The cost of a ticket will be £5 for local residents and £2.50 for children after the new operator said that it had listened carefully to the feedback about pricing.

Chief executive Sarah Willingham said: “The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind. The tower is now commissioned and ready to operate and we want to start getting her up and running as soon as we can.

“It is the tallest moving viewing platform in Europe. The experience is great. The views are sensational. I’ll never tire of it.

“It’s so sad to hear how few locals have actually been up in the pod and we want to change that.

“It’s here, it’s iconic and we should all take the opportunity to enjoy it along with the hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.

“We’ve listened carefully to feedback about pricing and want to put this behind us so today we’re thrilled to announce an exclusive price for locals of just £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the community for coming with us on this exciting journey and ensuring that everyone can experience the magic of this unique location. Please come, enjoy it and say hi.”

Nightcap said: “The phased opening will begin with our iconic tower, the bar, the gift shop and soon to be a lovely beach front café.

“It’s all before we’ve started our proper refurbishment but will offer our guests the chance to soak up the coastal views while enjoying delicious, locally sourced coffee and treats.

“This is just the beginning. Soon we’ll start transforming these spaces – the terraces, the coffee shops, the lounges.

“We will reopen the substantial space for weddings and corporate events and later this year, we’ll unveil a stunning rooftop, home to one of the most beautiful terraces on the seafront, boasting uninterrupted panoramic views of the ocean with a delicious food and drink offering.

“And as we get into the summer, we’ll take things to the next level with the grand opening of our beach bar, the newest social spot for both the local community and visitors to Brighton alike. Bear with us as we progress.

“There’s a limit to what we can achieve in such a short period of time but, as the summer arrives, we will see the improvements set in week by week.

“The i360 is a place for our community to come together, for families to celebrate and make memories and for everyone to experience the beauty of the coastline with top-notch hospitality like never before.

“Pre-book is advised although we will also welcome walk-ins. Postcodes where price for locals apply are BN1, BN2, BN3 and BN41.”

Suitable ID includes a driving licence or utility bill.