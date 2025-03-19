More than 8,600 people in Brighton and Hove were classed as economically inactive because they were too sick to work, according to government figures.

They account for 4 per cent of the workforce – or 1 in 25 – with Brighton and Hove among the parts of the country with the lowest levels of economic inactivity through sickness.

The figures were published by the Department for Work and Pensions today (Wednesday 19 March) as the government continued to make the case for welfare reform.

Ministers said that a growing number of people have become trapped on benefits since the coronavirus pandemic and the cost to taxpayers needs to be brought down.

But in the House of Commons on Monday (17 March) the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, said that constituents were writing to her in terror about the proposed changes.

During questions about work and pensions, she said: “For weeks, the government’s active trailing of welfare cuts has generated genuine fear.

“Disabled people in Brighton Pavilion are writing to me in terror.

“Will the Secretary of State apologise for this and reassure the public that benefit changes will not take place this calendar year or without parliamentary votes in this house?”

Sir Stephen Timms, the Minister of State for Social Security and Disability, said: “First, I recognise that there has been a good deal of anxiety and I regret that.

“But there will not be long to wait. The proposals will soon become clear. The honourable lady will welcome a great deal of the changes that we want to make.”

The latest figures covered 200 parts of the United Kingdom including almost all “upper tier” councils in England such as county councils and unitaries like Brighton and Hove.

Only 25 had a lower percentage of working age people – 16 to 64-year-olds – who were economic inactivity through sickness.

While Brighton and Hove was 175th on the list, East Sussex ranked 129th, with 55.76 per cent, and West Sussex was 151st, with 4.98 per cent.

Labour force figures published separately suggested that in Brighton and Hove alone about 40,000 people in total were economically inactive. More than 5,000 were caring for someone else.

The highest level of economic activity through sickness in the UK was in Clackmannanshire, in Scotland, where the proportion was 17.4 per cent.

The highest level in England was in Blackpool – 16.9 per cent. In Wales, the highest figure was in Neath Port Talbot at 16.53 per cent. Across Northern Ireland, it was 10 per cent.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, wrote in The Times today: “We … have to be clear-eyed that the system is actively incentivising people towards higher incapacity benefits and away from work.

“This is not just unfair to taxpayers. It is also a bad long-term outcome for many of those people.

“The deal is simple. We need to give people the best possible circumstances to thrive at work. But those who can work should.”