Utah Saints are one of the most important acts since the inception of electronic dance music. Early adopters of sampling, they brought the artform — used chiefly in hip-hop in the 1980s — into new realms.

Incorporating rock, dance and hip-hop elements into their music, they entered the Top 40 UK singles on nine occasions, 4 of which hit the Top 10, including with ‘Something Good’ and ‘What Can You Do For Me’ as well as a Top 10 self-titled album in the space of just two years. Putting it plainly, Utah Saints have been making music, DJ’ing and playing gigs around the globe since the birth of House Music and they have sold over 2 million records worldwide (equivalent to 800m+ streams).

Precariously walking the tightrope between genres and the underground and mainstream, Utah Saints roots are firmly in electronic dance music. Having met in a club in Leeds at the beginning of the rave movement in the UK they subsequently established themselves as pioneers of sampling in dance music.

Their collaborations have been as eclectic as the music they create. From sampling to the production and writing of tracks with artists, including Michael Stipe from REM, Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, Edwin Starr, Chuck D (Public Enemy), Terrorvision, Arthur Baker, Annabella Lewin (Bow Wow Wow), Drumsound and Bassline Smith to name a few.

They have recorded and presented shows for BBC Radio 1, Kiss and the Ministry of Sound and they have played alongside diverse artists from DJ Zinc to Justice, Zane Lowe to A-Trak, Friendly Fires to Boys Noize and U2 to Public Enemy. They have DJ’d and played at over 3000 events from underground clubs to festival mainstages, including supporting U2 on the Zooropa Tour playing to 60,000 in Portugal.

The Utah’s also run a successful record label, along with adding film scores, soundtracks, video game and incidental music production to their ever-expanding portfolio.

On 19th October last year the Utah Saints eponymous debut album was re-released as a remastered and extended 14 track 140gsm Black Vinyl edition and 2CD 20 track edition, including 3 sought after remixes by CJ Bolland, DJ Misjah and Union Jack. It had been out of print since its original release over 30 years ago. Further details HERE.

It has now been announced that Utah Saints are heading to Brighton on Friday 21st November, where they will be at Patterns with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are on sale right now and can be purchased HERE.

www.utahsaints.com