A pub whose owner is facing legal action for not replacing tiles he ripped off it is now up for sale.

Developer Charlie Southall hired friends to hack the tiles The Montreal Arms in Albion Hill three years ago.

Brighton and Hove City Council issued a stop notice the same day, and since then there has been a series of enforcement notices, planning applications and appeals – but no sign of any repairs being made.

Last month, ward councillor Tim Rowkins told neighbours the council was working behind the scenes to pursue the enforcement notice.

Today, for sale boards were put on the pub, and Savills Commercial confirmed it was on the market.

It’s not yet known how much it is being advertised for. Land Registry records show Mr Southall’s company Dragonfly Architectural Services Limited bought it for £420,000 in March 2022.

However company accounts filed since then say the enforcement action and legal dispute have lowered its value to an estimated £150,000.

Accounts filed in July 2023 say: “In the director’s opinion, it would be almost impossible to sell the property until the legal situation has been resolved.

“He estimates that the fair value at 30 September 2022 was no more than £150,000.”

This statement was also included in the following year’s accounts, published in June last year.

The pub is also an asset of community value, which means once put on the market, the owner must inform the local council.

If a community group registers an interest in buying the asset, they can put moratorium on the sale for six months to give them time to raise money to put in an offer.

However, the owner does not have to accept that offer. The ACV listing is in place until April 2027.