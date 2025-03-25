A bubbling swamp curse of unholy rhythm, Jim Jones All Stars is the latest project from garage godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue). Formed during the pandemic, it features The Jim Jones Revue members Gavin Jay and Elliot Mortimer, drummer Chris Ellul from (The Heavy) veteran punk blues guitarist Carlton Mounsher (The Swamps), and a full horn section.

After a midnight offering at the real crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the band made the pilgrimage to Memphis, Tennessee to record with Memphis Magnetic founder Scott McEwen (JD McPherson, Nick Waterhouse) in May of 2022.

A dancefloor killer that’s an ode to getting over/getting it easy/getting it…period, ‘Gimme The Grease’ is the third single from the album ‘Ain’t’ No Peril’ recorded there and it’s impossible not to feel that Southern alchemy oozing from this music.

“When you’re recording within spitting distance of the Mississippi river, there’s something about that heavy Memphis air that changes the way that you hear the groove and grind,” says Jim Jones. ‘Gimme The Grease’ captures that feeling and bathes in that magic.”

The ‘Ain’t No Peril’ LP dropped on 29th September 2023 and is a thick, greasy slab of ramalama rhythm and blues that highlights some of Jones most inspired songwriting ever and features guest appearances from vocal powerhouse Nikki Hill and Oxbow’s Eugene S. Robinson (The Swamps), and a full horn section (Tenor Saxophonist Stuart Dace and Baritone Saxophonists Tom Hodges and Chuchi Malapersona).

The band have six forthcoming concerts lined up next month, beginning with no less than three consecutive nights here in Brighton at The Prince Albert on Friday 4th, Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April. These go under the banner of ‘The Brighton Dirty Weekender’ and will include special guests, DJ’s and films. We have desperately tried to find out exactly who these guests and films are, and after some bribery we have learned that Friday night is currently being secured. The Saturday night will feature Erika & The Ravens and the film will be the legendary 1970 British crime drama ‘Performance’ which stars James Fox as Chas, Mick Jagger as Turner and Anita Pallenberg as Pherber. The Sunday will feature Dead Hombres and the film will be the 2004 American documentary ‘Dig!’ by Ondi Timoner, which explores the collision of art and commerce through the eyes of psychedelic rock groups The Dandy Warhols and The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

From The Prince Albert Jim Jones All Stars will be heading off to York on the 17th, Newcastle on the 18th, and London on the 19th April.

Tickets for all gigs are on sale now!

The trio of Brighton gig tickets can be purchased below:

Friday 4th April tickets HERE.

Saturday 5th April tickets HERE.

Sunday 6th April tickets HERE.

Tickets for all concert dates can be found HERE.

jimjonesallstars.com