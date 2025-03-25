Brighton & Hove Pride had already delivered for this year’s flagship ‘Pride On The Park’ summer spectacular, which again is being held at Preston Park, with the previous announcements of a headline set from Mariah Carey – who is to perform her only UK festival show at the event – and a UK Pride exclusive set from Sugarbabes.

Last month, we reported the Mariah Carey announcement thus:

Mariah Carey is to headline Brighton Pride this summer – five years after her appearance was cancelled due to covid.

Her performance this August in Preston Park will be her first in six years.

She will perform at Pride on the Park as Saturday’s main stage headliner and is the first name to be announced from this year’s line up.

This year’s parade has the theme Ravishing Rage, which organisers say is a celebration of resilience, spirit, passion and unity.

Managing Director Paul Kemp said: “We are beyond thrilled to have the global icon Mariah Carey headline Pride on the Park this year. We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer.

“Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city, and this year is going to be incredibly momentous.

“Our annual community parade will kickstart proceedings and with this year’s theme of Ravishing Rage, we march with unstoppable energy and fearless spirit, turning adversity into triumph. We can’t wait to show you everything that we’ve got planned for Pride ‘25.”

Also last month we reported the Sugarbabes announcement thus:

The Sugababes will headline Pride on Sunday this year, organisers have announced.

The noughties girl band join Mariah Carey on this year’s line up for the event, which take place in Preston Park on the first weekend of August.

The band is now performing with its original line-up – Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy.

They previously played Preston Park in 2023 as headliners for the short-lived Pub in the Park festival.

Brighton Pride managing director Paul Kemp said: “We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton and Hove Pride.

“They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever.

“Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations.”

Now today, the first wave of artists have been announced and again the organisers have delivered!

Saturday 2nd August will also feature the awesome Confidence Man, Ashnikko, Loreen, Slayyyter, Sister Sledge (ft Kathy Sledge), Absnt Mind, Gok Wan and a host of other artists.

Sunday 3rd August will also feature Will Young, Natalie Imbruglia, Andy Bell (of Erasure), Sonique, Ultra Naté, and a host of other artists.

They won’t be stopping there though! There are many, many more names to be revealed as there’s still the Phase 2 acts to come, as well as the all new Dance Tent with a huge line up to be announced!

