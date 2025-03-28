Brighton and Hove Albion will face Nottingham Forest without Chris Wood after the 33-year-old suffered a hip injury on international duty for New Zealand.

The Kiwis captain, who impressed as a teenage loan signing for the Seagulls, has since proved a prolific opponent, including a hat-trick last month when Forest trounced Brighton 7-0.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that Wood would be unavailable for the FA Cup quarter-final which is due to kick off at 5.15pm at the Amex Stadium tomorrow (Saturday 29 March).

Yesterday, he said: “He went for a scan today and we are still waiting for the result. He went to see a specialist to do the scan so we will wait on the information.

“He is not going to be available for this game. He fell really hard on his hip and there is pain there so we have to wait.”

Wood was still in his teens when he spent a spell at Withdean in the 2010-11 season when Brighton won the League One title. They were promoted to the Championship and moved to Falmer.

Tomorrow, Wood will sit out the match, with England international Morgan Gibbs-White expected to lead the charge instead.

Gibbs-White scored the second of the seven goals in Brighton’s worst ever top-flight thrashing at the City Ground.

The first was an own goal by skipper Lewis Dunk who could be in contention for a return after an injury lay-off. Matt O’Riley and Solly March could also be ready to return.