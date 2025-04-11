A man is facing a spell in police cells after turning up to court but refusing to confirm who he was.

Mario Fortes Andrade was summoned to Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday to answer charges of ignoring a no entry sign, refusing to undergo a drug test and possession of cannabis.

But the hearing quickly descended into farce when he refused to give a straight answer to the very first question asked of him – to confirm his identity.

Instead, he claimed to be making a “special appearance on behalf of Mario Andrade” and questioned district judge Tessa Szagun’s authority.

The phrases he used are associated with the Freeman on the Land movement, which tells followers they can ignore court processes by claiming their name is a legal fiction and the person associated with it is not bound by law.

It has not worked in any UK courtroom to date.

Ms Szagun replied: “I’m not here to enter into a discussion about my authority. If you want to go into that, you need to go to the high court.”

She explained to him that the only people who could answer questions on Mr Andrade’s behalf were either himself, or a legally qualified lawyer he had appointed to represent him.

Andrade, 36, replied: “I can speak on behalf of the name Mario Andrade. Have you received any paperwork that I have sent to the court? I have sent a lot of paperwork before the very first hearing.

“Can you tell me the difference between a natural person and an artificial one?”

Ms Szagun replied: “I’m not here to enter into any esoteric discussions. The question is who you are.”

Andrade, dressed in a blue check shirt, black and white rugby shirt, navy joggers, glasses and a hat, continued to insist he had the right to speak on behalf of the name, but refused to confirm who he was.

He was accompanied by another man who appeared to be instructing him what to say, and at some points attempted to address Ms Szagun himself, but she refused to listen as he also refused to say who he was or provide or claim he was legally qualified and able to represent Andrade.

After a few minutes of going back and forth, Ms Szagun left the courtroom. She later issued a warrant for Andrade’s arrest, requiring him to be brought before the court in custody, on the basis he had failed to appear.

Although the hearing didn’t proceed as far as reading the charges, court records state Andrade, of Eaton Gardens, Hove, is charged with three offences all dating from 15 February this year.

He is accused of failing to provide a urine specimen for a drugs test, having failed to comply with a No Entry sign on or near Howard Place, Brighton and possessing a quantity of cannabis in Howard Place.