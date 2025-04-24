Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter praised the fantastic people at his old club as he looked back fondly on his time at Falmer.

But he also looked ahead to Saturday (26 April) when he hopes that his current club, West Ham United, can take all three points at the Amex.

Potter is due to bring the Hammers to Brighton for a Premier League fixture, having picked up just 13 points from 13 matches since taking charge in January.

His side are 17th in the table but almost certainly safe from relegation while Albion are 10th and still have a slim chance of qualifying for European football next season.

Potter said: “I have nothing but respect, love and gratitude for my time there. They were fantastic people and I have great memories. Obviously I want to win but I’ll always look back fondly on my time there.”

The West Ham coach touched on the angry comments made by outspoken striker Niclas Fullkrug after the 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Southampton last weekend.

It was not helpful to the club, Potter said, when the Germany international accused half of his team-mates of not listening to the head coach after they conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

The 31-year-old might have had a point but the Hammers boss said that his opinions should have been aired behind closed doors.

Potter said: “He wears his heart on his sleeve. I would disagree with him in some things and agree with him in others.

“But he’s entitled to his opinion. As a senior player, we’ve had lots of honest conversations. And I think, for me, it’s better to have the conversations in private, not in public.

“Then as a group we move forward. That’s how it is. You need to be honest. You need to be able to say what you think. That’s for sure.

“And then you have to think about the team as well. We have a responsibility to the team and the club.

“And from my perspective, sometimes I could be honest about how I really feel. But I don’t think it’s helpful to the players. I don’t think it’s helpful to the club.

“So we all have to be aware of our responsibilities as well.”

West Ham can welcome back defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the squad heading to the Amex after he recovered from a toe injury but Edson Alvarez will be absent with a back injury.