A body has been found in the search for a man with links to Brighton who had been missing for more than two weeks.

Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 25 April): “Sadly the body of an unidentified man was found in Littlehampton on Thursday evening (24 April).

“The family of missing Nathan Limbachia have been informed and continued to be supported by our officers.

“Inquires are ongoing to confirm the identity of the man.”

Yesterday, Mr Limbachia’s family issued an appeal, with his brother Aiman saying: “Nathan, if you see this message, please reach out to someone you feel comfortable talking to.

“Charlotte, Mum, Grandad and the rest of the family, along with all your friends, are deeply worried about you. All we want is for you to come home safely.

“If something has happened or you’re struggling with anything, please know that I’m here with open ears and arms to help you through whatever it may be. Please, just make contact with someone.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, of the West Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Nathan’s welfare.

“Our officers continue to conduct CCTV and house-to-house inquiries in the area where he was last seen to try to establish his next movements and we are in regular contact with his family who are desperate to know where he is.

“We are continuing to urge the public to check any CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage captured in Littlehampton town centre between 8.46pm on Tuesday 8 April and midday on Wednesday 9 April as well as any sheds, garages, outbuildings or gardens in the area.

“If you have any information that can assist in our efforts to find him, please dial 999 or report it online, quoting Operation Morton.”

Police said that Mr Limbachia was known to have got off a train at Littlehampton Railway Station at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 8 April and then walked to nearby East Street where he was last seen at 8.46pm.

Mr Limbachia was also known to have links to Brighton and Crawley.