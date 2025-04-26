Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Ham United 2

A late goal from Kaoru Mitoma and a stoppage time winner from Carlos Baleba saved Brighton and Hove Albion’s blushes at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 26 April).

After taking an early lead into the break, Albion leaked two goals and, until the dying moments, it looked as though former Seagulls boss Graham Potter’s new club would take home the points.

Albion scored in the 13th minute after a sliding tackle by Emerson led to referee Darren England whistling for a free kick which was taken quicky.

When the ball was played to Yasin Ayari he fired it into the top-right corner of the net, giving visiting keeper Alphonse Areola no chance.

On the half hour, Areola pulled off a good low save as Matt O’Riley latched on to a rebound to unleash a cracking shot, just after Konstantinos Mavropanos picked up the first yellow card of the afternoon.

Tomas Soucek then had a go for the Hammers, heading a cross goalwards, but Verbruggen saved well.

On 34 minutes, Danny Welbeck had his first decent chance of the afternoon, sending a rebound goalwards, but it was unable to penetrate the melee of players in a crowded box.

Solly March pressed and probed and, when Albion won a corner, Matt O’Riley took it but the goal that followed was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

By half-time, West Ham had enjoyed more of the ball, especially towards the end of the half and, after the break, Jarrod Bowen squared to Mohammed Kudus who made no mistake.

Mats Wieffer and Simon Adingra each had a stab at trying to retake the lead for Brighton, with O’Riley also pushing up and trying to feed chances.

On the hour, Aaron Wan-Bissaka forced Verbruggen into making a cracking save, winning a corner for the Hammers although it was efficiently cleared.

Shortly afterwards, Yankuba Minteh replaced March and Adingra made way for Mitoma – and not long afterwards Minteh had a bash from the edge of the box but it was blocked.

Pervis Estupinan and Jack Hinshelwood also tried their luck although, 10 minutes from time, Hinsh picked up a yellow card for a poor challenge.

Two minutes later, he went off and Diego Gomez came on while Brajan Gruda replaced O’Riley.

A minute after that, Bowen set up Soucek who headed the Hammers in front.

This was not the sort of match when it paid dejected home fans to leave before the whistle as Brighton battled back.

In the 89th minute, Gruda was on the end of a cracking cross and headed it on for Mitoma to nod home.

And still they pressed forward, with Estupinan driving up from the back, and a corner followed two minutes into added time.

It was taken quickly and when the ball found Baleba, he lashed it home to salvage Brighton’s pride and take all three points.

Next up, Albion host third-place Newcastle United on Sunday 4 May at 2pm.

Despite the result today, West Ham are now safe from relegation, with Ipswich Town also beaten, while the Seagulls go up to ninth in the table.