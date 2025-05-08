Synth Overlord Gary Numan has only gone and done it again!

Throughout his whole musical career he has very rarely performed a trio of concerts on consecutive days at the very same venue. As far as my memory serves me there were the legendary “retirement” concerts at Wembley Arena on 26th, 27th & 28th April 1981 and then more recently his 998, 999 and 1000th live shows which happened at Electric Ballroom on Camden High Street in London on 13th, 14th and 15th April 2023.

Today it has been announced that Gary Numan will be performing live in Brighton at the iconic Concorde 2 venue on Monday 23rd June. This is a brand new date as his recently announced Tuesday 24th & Wednesday 25th June concerts had both swiftly sold out!

Tickets for this new third concert will be going on sale tomorrow morning (Friday 9th May) at 10am from the venue website. You can view their listings HERE.

Numan’s first ever Brighton gig was at the Dome on 5th October 1979 and support that night was OMD. He returned in 1980 and then again in 1983, where both gigs were at the Brighton Centre, a venue which he recently played for the first time in 39 years!

These trio of new concerts are up-close-and-personal affairs and are a prelude to his forthcoming Glastonbury performance, which no doubt will raise Numan’s status even further!

