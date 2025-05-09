A busy bus lane coming into Brighton is to be enforced for the first time since it was installed in 2008.

East Sussex County Council started sending warning letters to motorists using the lane on the A259 in Telscombe Cliffs this week.

It is using digital cameras to enforce the rules, which are in force 24 hours a day.

After the warning period is over – which the council says will only run for “a short period of time” – anyone caught will be fined £70.

Cllr Claire Dowling, the county council’s lead member for transport said: “The misuse of bus lanes affects journey times for passengers and the reliability of public transport, as well as being frustrating for those motorists who follow the regulations.

“Enforcing these bus lanes on such a key coastal route will help to ease congestion and improve air quality by encouraging people to make use of the more reliable bus services.”

The bus lane runs along the South Coast Road from the junction of Ambleside Avenue to the border of Brighton and Hove.

It is mostly used by services run by Brighton and Hove Buses, including the 12, 12X, 13 and 13X.

Commercial director Nick Hill said: “We’re glad to see local bus lanes being enforced.

“Local bus lanes help us provide even better services for the local community, and enforcing them helps us keep them clear for our drivers and keep our buses reliable.”

The westbound bus lane stops briefly through Saltdean but starts again between Saltdean and Rottingdean. That stretch of road is overseen by Brighton and Hove City Council, and is enforced.

The council says revenue from Penalty Charge Notices will be used to cover the cost of the installation, maintenance and running of the scheme. Any surplus income from fines will be reinvested in local transport schemes.