Step into a surreal and subversive world of laughter, longing, and rebellion in this genre-defying new clown show from Haylin Cai, a rising Chinese theatre-maker and clown based in London.

This comedy show PsyTreedelic Xperience draws on her background in philosophy, psychology, and physical theatre, Haylin reclaims joy and vulnerability as radical tools for resistance, crafting work that is playful, politically charged, and emotionally resonant.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed clown directors Jamie Wood and Eloïse Poulton, this show blends visual poetry, physical comedy, and philosophical musing with a spirit of curiosity and connection. It invites audiences to imagine new ways of being—tender, chaotic, hopeful.

Presented by Out of the Blue Theatre Company, a collective of international artists from diverse backgrounds, this performance continues their mission to challenge convention and expand what theatre can be. Expect moments of hilarity, beauty, and a deep sense of shared humanity.

Details

Venue: Rotunda The Pip, Regency Square, Brighton BN1 2FH

Dates and Times: 25th May 4pm | 26th May 8:30pm

Running time: approx. 50min

Tickets: £12 / £10 concessions

Suitable for audiences aged 8+