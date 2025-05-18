Spudulike? I do like!

If you like your cabaret with a generous helping of chaos, circus flair, and a side of salted crisps, then Moulin Bouge is your golden, oven-roasted ticket. West-country based Enchanté Productions have cooked up a gloriously ramshackle celebration of the humble potato in this mash-up of cabaret, high-flying circus, comedy, and absurdity.

The show—billed as the world’s first, best and only potato-themed cabaret—lives up to every bizarre promise. Set in the vibrant, welcoming tent of The Circus Yard, the performance is a Fringe gem that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

A series of interlinked potato-themed acts tumble and topple across the hour, from trapeze artistry to Rap odes to the spud and a musical saw for good luck. There’s a classically trained performing dog, audience participation that is joyfully unpredictable, and a hauntingly hilarious re-enactment of the sinking of the Titanic, along with a threeway mashed potato making outfit. Sublime!

What could feel chaotic is instead held together by a charismatic ensemble who deliver high-level circus skills with cheeky irreverence. The show is self-aware, wonderfully weird, and refreshingly unpolished. It had me crying with laughter—several times—and the audience (ranging from Fringe veterans to excitable children) were clearly loving every minute.

Moulin Bouge is a riotous, carb-loaded, absurdist delight. It’s cabaret done the Fringe way: bold, bizarre, and unafraid to roll in the dirt for a laugh. Go with an open heart and an empty stomach—you may just come away with a new appreciation for the noble potato.

Do go, you’ll love it!

Catch it at 5pm until May 23rd at The Circus Yard – Little Puck. Tickets £11–15. Age suitability 7+



Details

Venue: The Circus Yard – Little Puck, Brighton Fringe

The Level, Union Rd, Brighton BN2 3HA

Dates and Times:

Sunday May 18, 5.00pm

Wednesday May 21, 2025, 5.00pm

Thursday May 22, 5.00pm

Friday May 23, 5.00pm

Tickets: Standard: £15 / Conc: £11 (241 offer on each date with Brighton Fringe website)

Accessible venue. Assistance dogs welcome.