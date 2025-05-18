There’s no doubt that The Trumpeter, brought to the Brighton Fringe this month by Hint of Lime productions, is a powerful work with a vital message. Written by Ukrainian playwright Inna Goncharova and translated by John Farndon, this monologue draws us into the final days of Mariupol’s siege, evoking the trauma, claustrophobia and courage that marked the defence of the Azovstal steelworks as well as invoking a deeply held passion for music which gives the play its title.

Performed solo by actor Kristin Milward, the play is rooted in real, harrowing events—and the commitment to telling this story is clear. Milward delivers with conviction and passion, her voice rising to meet the emotional force of the piece. “I write music, Kolya. Composers always and everywhere write music. Even in the bunker. Even during the war.” This trumpeter, the only survivor of the Brigade’s brass band, shares the terrifying darkness with a few compatriots.

However, this same intensity rarely lets up over the hour-long runtime. This could be a metaphor for the ongoing intensity of this conflict but the performance risks becoming emotionally overwhelming without offering the nuance or pacing that could allow the audience to absorb its depth more fully.

Compounding this, the venue—Rotunda Theatre’s Squeak tent—was oppressively hot on the day I attended, which made it difficult to stay fully engaged. It’s a challenging space for both performer and audience, and while Milward must be commended for persevering under such conditions, it’s hard not to feel that the production deserves a more suitable setting.

That said, The Trumpeter is undeniably important. It offers a sobering window into the psychological toll of war, and the enduring power of music and art as a form of resistance. As bombs fall and comrades fade (represented by empy chairs), the lone trumpeter attempts to compose a final symphony—a symbol of defiance, or an act of survival through beauty – through a pre-exisiting love of music.

This is the second Ukrainian play that Kristin Milward gives as a solo performance. She received multiple 5 star reviews and a “Best Play” and “Best Lead Performance in A Play” nomination in the OffWestEnd Awards for Pussycat in Memory of Darkness, by Neda Nejdana, first performed in 2022 at The Finborough Theatre and again in 2023, after which, it subsequently became `the first foreign production to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

This piece will resonate particularly with those who already feel a strong solidarity with Ukraine, and to anyone who shares empathy with this relentless conflict. While the execution may have lacked tonal variation, the urgency of its message cannot be ignored.

In a time when the war in Ukraine risks slipping from headlines, The Trumpeter serves as a stark and necessary reminder that its people continue to endure, resist, and create.

Last showing of The Trumpeter is today – Sunday 18th May

Hint of Lime Productions in association with Stone Wolf Productions

The Trumpeter

Written by Inna Gonchorova (translated by John Farndon)

Performed by Kristin Milward. Directed by Vladimir Shcherban

Venue: Rotunda Theatre (Squeak), Regency Square, Brighton

