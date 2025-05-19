A portrait of the mayor of Brighton and Hove has been unveiled at Brighton Town Hall where it is expected to hang alongside paintings of some of his predecessors.

Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman was painted by Brighton University student Lucy Dixon, reviving an old tradition.

She won the commission after a competition and completed it as part of a collaboration between Brighton and Hove City Council and the university where she is studying for a masters degree in illustration.

She said: “I wanted to create a colourful portrait with little details that could be spotted by people who know the mayor.

“I wanted it to be a modern portrait as well, with him emerging out of the picture to create an illusion that everything is behind him.

“The reaction when the portrait was unveiled was amazing. When I was painting it I was really worried as I wanted to capture him perfectly as everyone knows the mayor.

“When everyone started clapping it was so nice and I felt very happy.”

The portrait was unveiled jointly by the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, and Gavin Ambrose, senior lecturer from the School of Arts and Media at the university.

Councillor Sankey said: “This has been an historic day as we unveiled a new portrait after many years.

“It is important that our civic artwork reflects the increasingly diverse and inclusive city that Brighton and Hove is so, to have our first South Asian Muslim mayor commemorated with such a fantastic portrait that is referring back to our heritage and looking forward to our future and incorporating so many aspects of our city and his contribution too, is fantastic.

“I want to pay tribute to Lucy for her fantastic artwork and to our mayor for his public service. I hope that this new initiative will continue for many years to come.”

The mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, who was accompanied by his consort, Most Jasmin Ara, said: “The artist, Lucy Dixon, is not yet a household name although I suspect she soon will be.

“Lucy brought a fresh perspective and incredible skill to this portrait. Her ability to capture the connection between past and present is truly inspiring.

“This project is about more than just a portrait. It is a celebration of collaboration and a powerful reminder what can happen when civic life and creative education come together. It highlights the deep connection between public service and artistic expression.”

The portrait is due to be framed and placed just outside the council chamber at Brighton Town Hall, along with other portraits of past mayors.