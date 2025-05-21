As part of this year’s Brighton Fringe, the Rotunda Theatre in Regency Square is hosting an intriguing collection of plays, all exploring the LGTBQI+ umbrella – five stories showing a huge range of characters. Alphabet Rainbow promises to show us a new side of queer existence.

Writer Nick Myles has used many of his personal experiences and those of the community around him to explore the experience of people who define themselves as queer.

“From positive characteristics such as hope and idealism, to darker traits like recklessness or vanity, the actions of the people in these plays will be particularly recognisable to those who’ve shared in the experience of living outside the heterosexual bubble.”

This looks to be an ambitious production with a truly diverse subject matter and we are looking forward to seeing how it evolves and how it changes our view of the world around us through storytelling.

Performance Dates:

Saturday 17th May @ 12:45pm

Sunday 18th May @ 2:15pm

Sunday 25th May @ 2:15pm

Monday May 26th @ 12:45pm

Tickets are available at Brighton Fringe for £12.